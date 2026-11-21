Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 16 | YouTube

The box office performance of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to draw attention as the film enters its third week in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic has maintained a strong hold at the box office, although its Day 16 collections witnessed a decline compared to the previous day.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 16

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 16.30 crore in India net on Day 16 across 15,497 shows, registering a 15.8% drop from Day 15's collection of Rs 19.35 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 12 crore from 13,322 shows, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 1.75 crore from 794 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.10 crore from 533 shows, Kannada earned Rs 1 crore from 399 shows, and Telugu contributed Rs 45 lakh from 449 shows.

With this, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 880.05 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,051.60 crore. Overseas, the film earned ₹8 crore on Day 16, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 523 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 1,574.60 crore.

Ramayana Cast

The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Ramayana Budget



The two-part cinematic project reportedly carries a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with Part One alone estimated at Rs 2,000 crore.

The film still needs substantial theatrical revenue, particularly after exhibitors' shares and other costs are accounted for.

Ramayana Part 2 Release Date



Ramayana Part 1 concludes with an announcement confirming the second installment of the franchise. The sequel was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027. However, the makers have now pushed its release by a year, confirming that Ramayana Part 2 will hit the big screens during Diwali 2028.

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