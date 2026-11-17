Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana had a decent first weekend. However, during the weekdays following the Diwali holidays, the film performed fantastically at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer also showed a good jump during its second weekend and collected Rs. 760.60 crore net in India in 11 days. On Day 12 (second Monday), the film showed a drop and earned Rs. 32 crore net, taking its domestic total to Rs. 792.60 crore net. Now, on Day 13 (Tuesday), the film is expected to drop further.

As per early estimates, Ramayana might collect around Rs. 25-30 crore at the box office in India on its second Tuesday. However, if there are better footfalls during the night shows, the collection could be higher as well.

Ramayana, on its first Tuesday (Day 6), had minted Rs. 94.10 crore net in India.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Worldwide

Ramayana has been getting a decent response overseas. In 12 days, the movie has collected Rs. 490 crore gross internationally, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs. 1,437.25 crore.

Ramayana Budget

Ramayana is a two-part franchise film, and it has been made on a budget of Rs. 4,000 crore. So, Part 1's budget can be considered to be Rs. 2,000 crore. For now, it looks like the movie will surpass its budget with its worldwide gross collection. However, it will be interesting to see what the film's lifetime net collection in India will be.

Ramayana Part 2 Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 ends with the announcement of Ramayana Part 2. Earlier, the sequel was supposed to release during Diwali 2027, but the makers have announced that Part 2 will hit the big screens during Diwali 2028.

Ramayana Review

Ramayana has mostly received positive reviews from critics, and the Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars.

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