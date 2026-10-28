Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Sees Decent Response As It Grosses ₹14.64 Crore, Sells 2.77 Lakh Tickets In 8 Days

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s Ramayana is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 5. With anticipation building around the ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic, the film has recorded a steady response to its advance bookings so far.

Ticket sales opened on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. After eight days of pre-sales, the film has registered decent numbers.

Ramayana advance booking collection

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold more than 2.77 lakh tickets for its opening day when blocked seats are included. Excluding blocked seats, the film has sold approximately 2.22 lakh tickets.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial reportedly collected Rs 14.64 crore in gross advance bookings, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, its opening-day gross stands at Rs 11.88 crore.

While the figures indicate a decent start, the film’s advance booking performance has not yet reached the levels that might be expected for a project of its scale and reported budget. Based on the current pace, the pre-release collection could have been stronger, with expectations of around Rs 22-27 crore in gross sales over the eight-day period.

However, the final picture will become clearer as the release date approaches.

Ramayana’s reported Rs 4,000 crore budget

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Ramayana is its reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore for the two-part franchise. If this is true then the estimated budget for the first instalment would be around Rs 2,000 crore.

The film will need a strong opening at the Indian box office, with expectations of a Day 1 collection exceeding Rs 100 crore. Its performance over the Diwali period will also be important in determining how well it sustains its box-office run.

Ramayana promotions gather pace

The makers are stepping up promotional activities as the film prepares to reach theatres. Major promotional events have been planned in cities including Hyderabad and Chennai.

On October 27, the cast and makers also attended a special screening in Los Angeles, where the film received attention from guests and industry figures.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles. The film brings the celebrated Indian epic to the big screen on a large scale and is among the most anticipated Indian releases of the year.