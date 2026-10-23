Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sells More Than 1.60 Lakh Tickets For Its Opening Day, Grosses Over ₹9 Crore

Ramayana Advance Booking Report | Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana is all set to release on November 5, 2026. But the advance booking of the film opened on October 20, 2026, 16 days before its release. It is still 12 days away from its release, and the pre-sales have been quite good till now. For its opening day, the movie has grossed a good amount, and the advance booking amount is expected to get better in the coming days.

According to Sacnilk, the film has till now sold over 1.60 lakh tickets for its opening day with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, the tickets sold are 1.20 lakh. Meanwhile, the gross collection for day one for now stands at Rs. 9.10 crore with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it is Rs. 6.97 crore.

Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the expectations from it are quite high. In around four days, the film has grossed over Rs. 9 crore. So, we can expect the ticket sales to grow in the coming days and the film to end its advance booking on a fantastic note.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana (part 1 and 2) is made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, we can consider Rs. 2000 as the budget of part 1, which will release during Diwali this year.

The movie surely needs to take a bumper opening at the box office and continue to perform well during its theatrical run to surpass its budget and become a hit at the box office.

Ramayana on pay-per-view basis

After its theatrical run, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial will be released on a pay-per-view basis on JioHotstar. However, the film's OTT release date has not yet been announced.