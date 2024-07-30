Ramayan Update: Makers To Erect 12 Sets In Mumbai To Recreate Ayodhya & Mithila, Ranbir Kapoor To Resume Shoot In Aug

The shoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited film Ramayan will resume in August 2024 in Mumbai. Reportedly, the makers of the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, have planned to design 12 opulent sets in the city to recreate Ayodhya and Mithila.

According to a report in MidDay, the production schedule of the film is a meticulously crafted blueprint spanning 350 days, encompassing both individual and ensemble sequences. The goal of the makers is to wrap principal photography of the two-part film by December 2025, allowing ample time for post-production.

Also, as many as 12 sets will be designed to recreate iconic locations like Ayodhya and Mithila. The makers are reportedly aiming to complete the constructions of these sets by mid-August.

A couple of months back, it was reported that the film will reportedly be made with a budget of Rs 835 crore. With this, Ramayan will be the costliest Indian film of all time. In the film, Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram whereas Sai will essay Mata Sita.

If media reports are to be believed, the film is being planned as a franchise and the first part of Ramayan is being made on a budget of nearly Rs 835 crore. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it larger-than-life and a "global spectacle", according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan looks still much better than Adipurush.



Not too much expectations from Bollywood but after getting bashed by audiences may be they learn some lesson.



Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi looking far better than Prabhas & Kriti Shanon in these leaked pics. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZwZBlbwXLq — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 27, 2024

The first part of Ramayan will focus on Lord Ram's youth, marriage with Sita, exile and eventually, Sita's abduction. The makers are yet to officially announce the film, but if reports are to go by, an announcement is expected to drop anytime soon now.

Ranbir and Sai began shooting for their roles in April 2024. Several pictures of the lead stars were leaked on social media. Reports have also stated that KGF star Yash will play Ravan in the film and he will also co-produce it after Madhu Mantena backed out of the project.