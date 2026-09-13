Ram Gopal Varma Announces New Collaboration With Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri, Fans Demand 'Satya, Company' Style Gangster Drama

Ram Gopal Varma, Mohit Suri To Collaborate On New Film | Photo Via X

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked excitement among fans after announcing a new collaboration with filmmaker Mohit Suri. The filmmaker teased the upcoming project on Sunday, hinting at a unique combination of romance, music and gangster drama.

Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Collaboration With Mohit Suri

RGV shared a selfie with Mohit Suri on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, September 13. Teasing their upcoming collaboration, Varma wrote, “Me and #Saiyaara’s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film, are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON.”

Check it out:

Fans Eager To See The Unusual Collaboration

While the filmmakers have not yet revealed details about the project, Varma’s description has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Several fans expressed their excitement over the prospect of seeing the filmmaker known for films such as Satya and Company collaborate with Mohit, whose recent romantic drama Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has been widely discussed.

Fans Want A 'Satya–Company' Style Gangster Drama

One fan humorously wrote, “The thought of Kallu Mama singing Saiyaara Tu To Badla Nahi Hai is already killing me.” Another urged Varma to bring back the raw gangster style of his earlier films, commenting, “I think its time sir to show these GenZ and reels generation something like Company, Sarkar.”

Another fan suggested combining Varma’s gangster-film sensibilities with Suri’s musical style, writing, “Just add that raw Satya–Company masala, mix it with Mohit Suri’s signature music magic, and let your unique music taste do the rest.”

Other reactions included, “Come with a banger this time. Can’t wait for your gangster movies,” and “Highly awaiting Sir. Too exciting.” One fan joked, “A love dish with a side of gangster? take my money already,” while another wondered if Suri was planning something along the lines of Awarapan.

Project Details Still Under Wraps

With the project’s details still under wraps, Varma and Suri’s intriguing “love dish” and “gangster curry” combination has certainly left fans eager to know what the filmmakers are cooking up.