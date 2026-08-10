'After Dawood Ibrahim Brutally Finished...': Ram Gopal Varma Announces New Film Police Company Starring Harshvardhan Rane; Shares Details About Story

Ram Gopal Varma Announces New Film Police Company |

Ram Gopal Varma made some amazing movies in the 90s and early 2000s. However, in the past few years, we haven't watched a good film directed by the filmmaker. Now, he is all set to make a strong comeback in Bollywood. The filmmaker already has a horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot lined up, and on Monday, he announced his new film titled Police Company, which will star Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role.

While announcing Police Company, he shared some details about the story and also revealed the tagline of the film, which is 'It Is More Dangerous Than D Company'. RGV further explained the basic storyline of the movie and wrote, "After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI, leaving his protégée CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY. Subsequently, a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld (sic)."

My NEXT film’s NAME being produced by T SERIES is ..



POLICE COMPANY



With the tag line



“It Is More Dangerous Than D Company “



The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation..

But when an institution is given extra powers, it… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

The filmmaker further wrote, "Taking advantage of the situations, many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot, creating a massive outburst of criminal activities. The system was completely failing to halt the gang activities, which in turn was attracting a lot of young men from places like UP, MP, Bihar, etc., to join the underworld companies. In a panicky situation, a special squad was created, which in between 1997 and 2004 killed more than 300 gangsters (sic)."

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HARSHVARDHAN RANE as DAYA NAYAK in POLICE COMPANY pic.twitter.com/oNlFvnlsUn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

Harshvardhan Rane to play Daya Nayak

RGV revealed that his movie Police Company is a story inspired by that squad, and it is based on one of its team members, Daya Nayak. Rane will be seen playing the role of Nayak in the film, which has a huge ensemble cast, and more details will be revealed soon.

3 more pics of HARSHVARDHAN RANE as DAYA NAYAK in POLICE COMPANY pic.twitter.com/PKqn5BNFi6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch a movie directed by Ram Gopal Varma, which will be based on the underworld and cops.