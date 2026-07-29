Ram Charan Visits Coimbatore Ayyappa Temple With Wife Upasana After Wrist Surgery; Inside Photos Go Viral

Actor Ram Charan visited the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Coimbatore with his wife, Upasana Konidela, on Tuesday (July 28), just days after undergoing a successful wrist surgery. Photos of the couple offering prayers at the temple have now surfaced on social media.

For the temple visit, Ram Charan was dressed in an all-black outfit, with his right arm supported in a sling. Upasana was also seen participating in the rituals and feeding bananas to a cow as the couple sought blessings at the temple.

The visit came shortly after the actor was discharged from Ganga Hospital, where he underwent surgery following a wrist injury sustained during the shooting of his upcoming film Peddi .

Ram Charan had travelled to Coimbatore for the procedure and was accompanied by his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha and wife Upasana, who stayed by his side throughout his treatment.

#RamCharan and his wife @upasanakonidela visited the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Coimbatore today.



Ram Charan recently underwent a wrist surgery at Ganga Hospital. pic.twitter.com/PB8KI6ODMS — 🧚✨ NIMMI ~RC🩷🌈🐦 (@AlwaysNirmala_) July 29, 2026

The surgery was led by Dr S Rajasekaran, Chairman of Ganga Hospital. Due to the complexity of the injury, internationally renowned hand and wrist specialist Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami joined the surgical team. The operation was performed by Dr Rajasekaran, Dr Badia, Dr Praveen Bharadwaj and a team of specialists.

According to the doctors, the surgery was successful and the actor is recovering well. He has been advised to follow a structured rehabilitation programme and take eight weeks of complete rest before resuming work. Ram Charan is expected to return to film shoots only after receiving medical clearance.

@AlwaysRamCharan spotted at Coimbatore Ayyappa Swamy temple after completing his Wrist Surgery 🖤🙏🏻#PeddiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/hQ5NhavwXm — Ram Charan Fans Club (@Ramcharanclubx) July 29, 2026

The actor's latest public appearance at the temple has reassured fans, many of whom flooded social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The actor is expected to begin work on director Sukumar's upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film soon.