 Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela Reveal Face Of Their Daughter KlinKaara; Fans Call Her 'Cute Little Princess'
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Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela Reveal Face Of Their Daughter KlinKaara; Fans Call Her 'Cute Little Princess'

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Saturday took to Instagram to reveal the face of their daughter, KlinKaara, who turned three years old.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela Reveal Face Of Their Daughter KlinKaara; Fans Call Her 'Cute Little Princess'
Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela Reveal Face Of Their Daughter KlinKaara | Instagram

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are blessed with three kids. Their first-born daughter, named KlinKaara, turned three years old on Saturday, and the couple took to Instagram to reveal her face. Upasana shared a family picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday KlinKaara, our precious little one (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Fans React To KlinKaara's picture

A fan of Ram commented on the post, "Finally, our Little Mega Princess' face revealed 💗... HBD Papa (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Cute little princess (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Pure innocence in one picture (sic)." Check out the comments below...

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