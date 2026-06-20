Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela Reveal Face Of Their Daughter KlinKaara; Fans Call Her 'Cute Little Princess'

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela Reveal Face Of Their Daughter KlinKaara | Instagram

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are blessed with three kids. Their first-born daughter, named KlinKaara, turned three years old on Saturday, and the couple took to Instagram to reveal her face. Upasana shared a family picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday KlinKaara, our precious little one (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Fans React To KlinKaara's picture

A fan of Ram commented on the post, "Finally, our Little Mega Princess' face revealed 💗... HBD Papa (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Cute little princess (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Pure innocence in one picture (sic)." Check out the comments below...