Ram Charan, Upasana Hide Baby Klin Kaara's Face Upon Arrival In Mumbai (WATCH)

Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, on Friday, arrived in Mumbai with their baby girl Klin Kaara. It was the trio's first trip to Mumbai with their daughter. As the duo was spotted at the city’s private airport, Upasana was seen hiding her munchkin's face, yet posing for the paparazzi.

In another video, Ram Charan was seen entering a building while carefully holding Klin Kaara, once again, not revealing her face.

Upasana was seen wearing an easy breezy floral dress with full sleeves, while Ram kept it casual in black.

In June of this year, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter. The announcement from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad stated, "Ms. Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr. Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th of June 2023 at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well."

Having tied the knot on June 14, 2012, Ram and Upasana have stood by each other through thick and thin. Their pregnancy was disclosed in December 2022.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is set to star in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' alongside Kiara Advani. The movie will be released in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, featuring a cast that includes SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Besides that, Ram is the newest member of the Actors Branch of the Academy. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) made the announcement last month.