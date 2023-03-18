Ram Charan calls nepotism debate 'herd mentality', reveals dad Chiranjeevi gave THIS advice before debut film shoot

Ram Charan on Nepotism debate | Pic Credit: Instagram

Ram Charan has become a global star with the skyrocketing popularity of RRR after its Oscar win. The actor, along with his co-star Jr. NTR, director SS Rajamouli, and the entire RRR team, have made India proud by winning an award for ‘Best Original Song’ after competing with several epic personalities in the industry.

The south superstar recently discussed some advice he received from his father prior to his first shoot of his career.

He revealed that while he was hoping for his dad to share that one formula that made him successful, he told him, "It’s your first day. Take care of your team, as they will always be there next to you. If they began talking about you, think that your career is finished."

On Nepotism Debate

When asked about his POV on the endless nepotism debate in the film industry, Ram Charan termed it a ‘herd mentality', stating that it’s an opinion from a specific group or people rather than everyone.

He went on to disclose that he was always attracted to acting and cinema in his beats. He attended film school from a young age and met producers. This is what makes him recognize true art.

Ramcharan previously told Pinkvilla that, like every other artist who has achieved success in film, he understands that 'only talent speaks.'

Ram Charan feels nepotism alone can’t help you survive

"It was hard to survive in the industry for such a long time if I wasn't a crafty person," the RRR actor continued.

He asserted that his father, Chiranjeevi, may have assisted him in taking the first few steps, but after that, he figured out everything on his own in his entire journey.

The actor will now team up with Shankar in an upcoming untitled project, which also features actress Kiara Advani alongside him.