Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Meet Amit Shah In Hyderabad; Peddi Actor Reveals They Spoke About 'Growing Misuse Of AI'

Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Meet Amit Shah In Hyderabad | Instagram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Hyderabad on Monday, November 2, 2026, to be a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Maha Padayatra. During his visit to the city, he met Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The Peddi actor took to Instagram to share some pictures with Shah and also revealed that he spoke to him about the 'growing misuse of AI'.

Ram Charan raises AI concerns

Charan posted, "Honoured to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial Ji along with my father Shri @chiranjeevikonidela garu today. I’m encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry (sic)."

He further thanked Shah for his time and support and wrote, "His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support (sic)."

Well, many fake and AI-generated videos and pictures of actors have been going viral on social media. So, it is clearly a matter of concern for the film industry.

Ram Charan movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan was last seen in Peddi, which had become a topic of discussion due to the objectification of Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. The actor's next release will be RC17, which will be directed by Pushpa-fame filmmaker Sukumar.

Chiranjeevi movies

Chiranjeevi has a couple of interesting films lined up, like Vishwambhara and Kaaka. Vishwambhara, which also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, was slated to release in October this year, but the movie has been postponed. While the new release date has not yet been announced, reportedly, it will hit the big screens in March next year.