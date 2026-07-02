Peddi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online?

Peddi OTT Release |

Ram Charan's much-awaited pan-India film Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports-action drama was released in theatres on June 4, 2026, and received a mixed response from audiences and critics, with praise for Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu’s performances and criticism for some obscene scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is likely to be released on Netflix starting from July 16, 2026; however, the makers have not made an official announcement regarding the OTT platform or the streaming date. The film stars Ram Charan in a rugged, never-seen-before avatar, portraying a rural sportsman. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, marking another major Telugu project in her growing South Indian film career. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and several other prominent actors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Peddi

Peddi is a sports drama featuring a man named Peddi (Ram Charan) residing in a secluded tribal village lacking fundamental rights and a true name. To protect his community from disrespect and secure a legal train stop for their village, Peddi emerges as a champion athlete, utilising sports such as cricket, wrestling, and running to advocate for their dignity.

Cast and crew details

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings, the film is being mounted on a grand scale with a multilingual release planned across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film features Ram Charan as Peddi, Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyamma, Shiva Rajkumar as Gournaidu, Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori, Divyenndu as Ram Bujji, and Boman Irani as Kiran Singh Baiswal, among others.

Story and premise of Peddi

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, best known for Uppena, Peddi promises an emotional story packed with action, sports, and drama. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman, adding further excitement to the project, while cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.