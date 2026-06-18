Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Gets Extended Theatrical Cut, Nearly 6 Minutes Of New Scenes Added

The makers of Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu, have announced that audiences will soon get to see additional footage in theatres. Taking to social media on Thursday (June 18), the team revealed that 5 minutes and 56 seconds of previously unseen scenes have been incorporated into the film's theatrical version.

The move comes weeks after the film's release and is expected to offer viewers some fresh content on the big screen.

Sharing the update online, the makers wrote, “The #Peddi experience gets better 🤩 5 mins 56 seconds of new scenes will be added from tomorrow in theatres.”

The #Peddi experience gets better 🤩



5 mins 56 seconds of new scenes will be added from tomorrow in theatres.



🎟️ https://t.co/EMhY3eMGKq pic.twitter.com/N91oIPEYdR — PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) June 17, 2026

The announcement sparked excitement among fans who have already watched the film and may now be curious to see what has been added to the extended version.

Peddi hit theatres on June 4, 2026, and has remained a talking point at the box office since its release. The film features Ram Charan in the lead role and marks one of the actor's biggest projects in recent years.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

The film is backed by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The project has been mounted in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings and IVY Entertainment, while Ishan Saksena serves as co-producer.

Peddi controversy

Even as Peddi continues its successful run at the box office, the controversy surrounding the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character remains a talking point.

The sports action drama recently faced backlash from a section of viewers who accused the makers of hypersexualising Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma. Critics pointed to scenes that focus on parts of her body while the male lead speaks about her beauty, sparking discussions on social media about objectification and representation.

Following the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana issued a statement acknowledging viewers' concerns and assured them that changes would be made to the portions that had caused discomfort.