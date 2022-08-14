Raksha Bandhan fame Smrithi Srikant shares, 'I face a lot of comments mocking my dark complexion.'

Pic: Instagram/Smrithisrikanth

Smrithi Srikant hails from Delhi and has been a professional dancer. The newbie has made her acting debut in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan where she plays one of his sisters. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

When asked how she bagged the role, she shares, “During the lockdown, I was working for a digital media company. I received a call from a casting house for this role. They had my profile and a little before the lockdown had forwarded it to a few casting companies. I was asked to audition and they informed me the name of the production house. I didn’t have any idea apart from that. I found the audition pretty interesting. This audition is special to me as my brother helped me in my auditions. I had forgotten about it for almost three months. One day I received a call from the casting house and they informed me that I had been shortlisted and wanted me to reach Mumbai. It was then I was told this film stars Akshay Kumar and it is being directed by Aanand L Rai.”

The newbie has a few interesting things lined up. “I cannot reveal anything but I have locked a project. I want to do good action films where I can participate in action,” Smrithi says.

Her role in the film revolves around the prejudices a dark skinned girl faces. “Yes, the role is about dusky complexion. I as an individual have faced it while I was a young kid. I have a dusky complexion. I love my complexion and am very comfortable in my own skin. I face a lot of comments mocking my complexion. I have heard a lot of discussions about complexion and other things,” she reveals.

When asked how she dealt with racial comments, she states, “I think we have progressed a lot. I have also received compliments for my dusky complexion. My family supported me a lot and told me the importance of the beauty of your own skin. I was always pampered.”

Smrithi is an outsider but is determined to make it big. “I am looking forward to doing versatile roles and feel I have enough potential to be able to portray any character. I would love to be part of good stories and portray strong characters,” she avers.

On a parting note, she talks about whether such sensitive issues like the dowry system should be portrayed on screen. “Being progressive doesn’t mean everything has changed. The dowry system is still very much prevalent in our country and it’s important to bring about such incidents to light which are seen in our society. It does happen in certain cities and villages even today,” she concludes.