Rakhi Sawant Reacts With Laughing Emojis To Jhansi Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant In ‘Rakhi Ka Insaaf’ Case |

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has landed in fresh legal trouble after a Jhansi court reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 16-year-old case linked to her reality show Rakhi Ka Insaaf. Reacting to the news of the arrest warrant being issued against her, Rakhi appeared to take the development lightly, at least on social media.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Jhansi Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Against Her

Rather than issuing a formal statement or addressing the allegations, the actress reacted to ABP Live News’ report about the non-bailable warrant on Instagram with a string of laughing emojis, leaving social media users to interpret her response.

The case against Rakhi Sawant dates back to 2010 and is linked to her reality show Rakhi Ka Insaaf, which aired on NDTV Imagine. According to reports, during an episode, Rakhi allegedly used abusive language and called Laxman Ahirwar, a resident of Jhansi, “namard” (impotent) in front of his wife and family. Laxman reportedly died by suicide after the incident. Following his death, a case was registered against Rakhi and members of her team at Premnagar police station under Sections 294, 500, 501 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to obscene acts or language and offences involving defamation and intentional insult. Police later filed a charge sheet in court.

Rakhi Sawant | Instagram

According to reports, the Jhansi court issued a non-bailable warrant on October 16, 2026, after Rakhi and the other accused repeatedly failed to appear for court proceedings. Civil Judge, Fast Track Court, Anjali reportedly directed the police to arrest Rakhi and the others and produce them before the court on December 1, 2026. District Government Advocate Mridul Kant Srivastava confirmed the development to the media. The warrant is a procedural step in the pending case; it is not a finding of guilt.