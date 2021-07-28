Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi to star in Vasan Bala's 'Monica, O My Darling'; first look out

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi are set to star in filmmaker Vasan Bala's upcoming film, "Monica, O My Darling".

Production on the Netflix movie, which marks Bala's third feature directorial, is currently underway. He previously helmed the unreleased "Peddlers" and the 2018 action-comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota".

The official account of Netflix India shared a teaser from the making of the film on social media.

"Lights, camera, action! 'Monica, O My Darling' is now filming," the tweet read.

Bala, who recently directed the short 'Spotlight' in the "Ray" anthology from Netflix, reunites with the streamer for the film.

"Monica, O My Darling, coming to @netflix_in!" the acclaimed filmmaker wrote on Instagram.