Rajinikanth Jets Off To Delhi For Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony, Says 'Strong Opposition Will Lead To Healthy Democracy'

Superstar Rajinikanth departed from Chennai Airport on Sunday morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, the actor expressed his admiration for Modi's consecutive third term as Prime Minister.

"Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM consecutively for the third time. This is a very big achievement. My wishes to him. People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," he said.

Rajinikanth also congratulated Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman for recording a predominant vote share in the election.

Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term today at 7:15 PM.

He is the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to have been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi. Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and state heads of neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.