 Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor Had Swelling In Blood Vessel Leaving Heart, To Be Discharged In 2 Days, Says Chennai Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth Health Update: Actor Had Swelling In Blood Vessel Leaving Heart, To Be Discharged In 2 Days, Says Chennai Hospital

Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor Had Swelling In Blood Vessel Leaving Heart, To Be Discharged In 2 Days, Says Chennai Hospital

A stent was put inside Rajinikanth's heart to seal-off the swelling, the hospital said in an official statement

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night (September 30). The hospital has released an official statement to update about his health. Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical procedure to fix the swelling in a major blood vessel connecting to his heart.

In a bulletin, Chennai's Apollo Hospital also revealed that a stent was put inside the actor's heart to seal-off the swelling. Rajinikanth will be discharged in a couple of days, the hospital mentioned.

"Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method," the bulletin read.

"Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days," it further mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
Coldplay Announces Retirement After 12th Album, Confirms Chris Martin: 'Important That We Have Limit'
Coldplay Announces Retirement After 12th Album, Confirms Chris Martin: 'Important That We Have Limit'
GST Collections In September Rise 6.5% YoY At ₹1.73 Lakh Crore
GST Collections In September Rise 6.5% YoY At ₹1.73 Lakh Crore
Pratham Organises Reading Campaign To Celebrate International Literacy Day
Pratham Organises Reading Campaign To Celebrate International Literacy Day
iPhone 16 Models' Manufacturing Costs Edge Up Compared To iPhone 15; Check Out Key Factors Behind The Price Increase
iPhone 16 Models' Manufacturing Costs Edge Up Compared To iPhone 15; Check Out Key Factors Behind The Price Increase
Read Also
Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At...
article-image

Earlier today, it was reported that the actor was hospitalised after he complained of digestive discomfort.

The news about Rajinikanth's hospitalisation sent his fans into a tizzy and as they prayed for his speedy recovery, his wife Latha Rajinikanth informed that the 73-year-old actor was doing fine, and that it was a planned procedure.

According to a report in PTI, a source close to the development had said, "His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room."

Read Also
Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)
article-image

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Vettaiyan, which stars Amitabh Bachchan opposite him. The prevue of the film was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai on September 20. The film will see Rajinikanth and Big B reunite on the silver screens after three decades as they last worked together in the 1991 film Hum.

Rajinikanth also has Coolie, a film with Nagarjuna in the pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coldplay Announces Retirement After 12th Album, Confirms Chris Martin: 'Important That We Have...

Coldplay Announces Retirement After 12th Album, Confirms Chris Martin: 'Important That We Have...

Mithun Chakraborty: From Kolkata’s Back Alleys to Phalke Glory

Mithun Chakraborty: From Kolkata’s Back Alleys to Phalke Glory

Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I...

Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I...

'This D**head Had To Defame Me': Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At KKK 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra After...

'This D**head Had To Defame Me': Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At KKK 14 Winner Karanveer Mehra After...

'Get The F**k Out': Ariana Grande Reacts To Rumours Of Getting B**b Job & Brazilian Butt Lift

'Get The F**k Out': Ariana Grande Reacts To Rumours Of Getting B**b Job & Brazilian Butt Lift