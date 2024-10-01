Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor Had Swelling In Blood Vessel Leaving Heart, To Be Discharged In 2 Days, Says Chennai Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night (September 30). The hospital has released an official statement to update about his health. Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical procedure to fix the swelling in a major blood vessel connecting to his heart.

In a bulletin, Chennai's Apollo Hospital also revealed that a stent was put inside the actor's heart to seal-off the swelling. Rajinikanth will be discharged in a couple of days, the hospital mentioned.

"Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method," the bulletin read.

"Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days," it further mentioned.

Earlier today, it was reported that the actor was hospitalised after he complained of digestive discomfort.

The news about Rajinikanth's hospitalisation sent his fans into a tizzy and as they prayed for his speedy recovery, his wife Latha Rajinikanth informed that the 73-year-old actor was doing fine, and that it was a planned procedure.

According to a report in PTI, a source close to the development had said, "His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room."

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Vettaiyan, which stars Amitabh Bachchan opposite him. The prevue of the film was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai on September 20. The film will see Rajinikanth and Big B reunite on the silver screens after three decades as they last worked together in the 1991 film Hum.

Rajinikanth also has Coolie, a film with Nagarjuna in the pipeline.