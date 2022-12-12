Rajinikanth Birthday Special: From shaving heads to fasting, 10 times fans went overboard for Thalaiva

Rajinikanth | File pic

December 12 is probably one of the most important days in South cinema and easily a landmark day for Rajinikanth’s fans. Thalaiva is celebrating his 72nd birthday today.

While we all know what great actor and human being he is, we are equally aware of the fact that he enjoys a humungous stardom.

Even today, Rajinikanth’s fans will break records of their madness by doing something extravagant which will definitively go down in history.

While we await for the madness of Rajinikanth’s fans, we list 10 times when they proved that even sky is not the limit when it comes to the love they have in their hearts for him:

When an auto driver offered free rides to fans

A 43-year-old auto driver Annamalai offered free auto rides to those fans of Rajinikanth who were on their way to watch the film Kabali.

When companies in Chennai and Bengaluru declared holidays on the eve of Kabali release

Several companies in Chennai and Bengaluru declared holidays on the eve of Kabali release, after employees from various companies were planning to go on mass sick leave to catch the first day first show of their favorite star’s film.

When a fan attempted suicide to donate his kidneys for his beloved star

Few years back, there were rumours that Thalaiva was suffering from kidney complications. It was apparently believed by one of Rajinikanth’s 40-year-old fan who took an overdose of sleeping pills in order to end his life so that he can donate his kidneys for the superstar.

When a fan died due to his rigidness of seeing Lingaa despite ill health

The incident took place in 2014, when an ailing fan of Rajinikanth was determined to see the film Lingaa despite suffering from kidney problem. 56-year-old Rajendran was found dead on his seat at a cinema house after the show with the intravenous drip-tube intact. It is said that Rajendran was operated for his kidney problem and was bed ridden in the hospital. He apparently fooled doctors and went to watch the film.

When 1008 fans shaved their heads

Once when Rajinikanth was unwell, his fans' worlds turned upside down. However, when his health improved fans were so happy that they proceeded to shave their heads. 1008 of them had shaved their heads.

Mortgaged wife’s jewellry to throw a party on Rajinikanth’s birthday

Former Chennai gangster-turned-peanut seller, S. Mani, had reportedly mortgaged his wife Suganthi’s jewellry to throw a street party on Rajinikanth’s birthday. Mani, also shared his story in the award winning documentary For the Love of a Man.

Sold house to organise a first day’s show of Rajinikanth's film

Gopi, who is one of RajiniKanth’s biggest fans, sold his house worth Rs 3 lakh for just Rs 1.25 lakh to clear debts incurred for organising a first day’s show of a Rajinikanth film.

When a fan stopped intake of food after hearing about Rajinikanth’s illness

Ravi, a Chennai shop-owner, stopped eating and working after his 'idol' Rajinikanth fell ill and was admitted to a Singapore hospital. As Ravi was unable to fly to Singapore, due to lack of funds, other fans of Rajinikanth donated money to send Ravi’s brother to the Lion City so he could send daily updates back to his brother from outside the hospital.

Fan watched 10 back-to-back shows of Kabali

Srinivasan Jayaseelean, from Chennai, spent two days inside a cinema hall, watching 10 back-to-back shows of the film Kabali.

A fan spent 1.5 lakh to breathe the same oxygen as Thalaiva

The same fan, Sreenivasan Jayaseelan, spend 1.5 lakh by booking a ticket for him and his family in a Hong Kong flight when he heard that the actor was on his way to a shoot there. Sreenivasan said, “Money is nothing in front of my God. We got to breathe the same oxygen as our Thalaivar for a few hours on the flight. What else do we need.”

