Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Why is Thalaiva known as 'King of Box Office'

Rajinikanth is not just an actor but a sensation. And if we talk about his birthday, then it has to be a big topic of discussion. Well, we just happened to come across news about his birthday plans, and we know you all are excited to know about it all.

On the actor’s birthday, we look at his journey so far, and the multiple factors that made him what he is today... the Superstar

Rajinikanth turns 70 on December 12 . As far as Thalaivar is concerned, age is just a number for him because... he is The Superstar.

To quote his dialogue from 2.0, he’s the “only one, the super one”. No other star has survived this long and been at the top of his game, if you take into account his Petta, one of the biggest hits of 2019.

King of box-office

His track record at the worldwide box-office, in the new millennium, is remarkable. From Sivaji (2007) to Petta (2019), all his movies have grossed over ₹100 crore, except for Kochadaiiyaan. Out of the 10 top grossers in the US box-office, Rajinikanth holds six of them.

He is the only Superstar in Indian cinema, who, at 70, is still commercially viable. Even global superstars like Arnold Schwarzenegger (72) and Sylvester Stallone (73) seem to have lost their charm, following the colossal failure of this year’s Terminator: Dark Fate and Rambo: Last Blood respectively.

The secret of his success and longevity can be attributed to his connect with the millennials. He has reinvented himself and stayed relevant over the years. Take a look at his choice of movies in the last decade. After working with his regular set of directors like P Vasu, Suresh Krissna and KS Ravikumar (with the exception of Lingaa, which received a lukewarm response at the box-office), he went on to work with up-and-coming directors like Pa Ranjith (Kabali and Kaala) and Karthik Subbaraj (Petta). The actor now awaits the release of Darbar, in which he has joined hands with AR Murugadoss. He will soon start shooting for his yet-untitled film tentatively known as Thalaivar 168, a rural movie which will be directed by Siva.

Recent reports suggest that the shooting will be restarted in January 2021, and Rajinikanth will join the sets in February 2021. The first shooting schedule was wrapped up in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

What do you think about Rajinikanth’s birthday celebrations? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.