Rajeev Khandelwal On Being Used For Headlines & Dealing With Nasty Media Reports: I Just Don't Care Anymore | FPJ Exclusive | file photo

Mumbai: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, known for his understated performances and fiercely individual choices, has spent over two decades navigating the ever-evolving media landscape. From being labelled “arrogant” to having his name used in misleading headlines that say he has 'starry tantrums', the actor has seen it all.

Yet today, he approaches it with a sense of detachment and clarity. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rajeev opened up about dealing with false narratives, clickbait culture, and why he consciously chooses to stay away from consuming news about himself.

On dealing with misleading media reports over the years, Rajeev said, "It’s like when you’ve dealt with it for more than two decades, it doesn’t matter to you anymore. Yes, it did matter earlier. Each time I saw something, I’ve had fights, and I’ve wondered why they would even do this. There is no truth in it. You are just saying it for the sake of creating sensational news.

The headline is wrong — please go and do your fact-checking. There is nothing like this that exists. Do you even know why I said no to something? Do you even know that I’m not part of the project? Why are you constantly using my name just to kickstart something?”

Rajeev further added, “But then you think - maybe my name carries that much weight that they are borrowing my strength to sell something. And if it’s helping them, good. Then you grow bigger and you say, ‘Let it go. I really don't care.’ I can’t change too many things. I’ve tried correcting them, but now it has become so vast - with social media, the internet, online news you can’t stop it. You don’t even know how many people are piggybacking on you."

Rajeev concluded by saying he chooses to ignore the noise and protect his peace. “Now I feel maybe somewhere it’s helping someone, so let it go. It doesn't matter to me anymore. Does it take away anything from what I am doing? It doesn’t. So let’s ignore. I think ignorance is bliss. Thankfully, I don’t Google myself. I don’t look for news about myself. I do get Google alerts when my name is mentioned anywhere but I just delete those emails. There is no point because if you don’t like criticism, don’t even take the appreciation.”