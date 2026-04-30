'Not Another FIR Please': Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia Come Together For The Great Indian Kapil Show; Netizens React Hilariously

Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia On The Great Indian Kapil Show | Instagram

We all know what happened last year when comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia came together on Raina's show, India's Got Latent. Now, a reunion of them is happening on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Yes, you read it right! Samay and Ranveer are coming together on Kapil Sharma's show to celebrate World Laughter Day.

While World Laughter Day is on May 3, the episode featuring them will premiere on Saturday, May 2. Netflix shared a promo and wrote, "World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose 🥳 Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse 🔥 Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix (sic)."

The promo starts with Samay saying, "Doston, main finally aaraha hoon mere favourite show pe, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Par mujhe yeh bataya nahi gaya ke mere saath kaun guest hoga. Unhone kaha tha ke abhi batayenge, in 3, 2, 1..."

As soon as Samay ends the countdown, Ranveer comes excitedly and starts teasing him. Samay gets irritated and goes away. Well, it is a funny promo, and we are sure everyone will look forward to watching this episode.

Netizens React To Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia's Reunion

Netizens have hilariously reacted to Samay and Ranveer's reunion. A netizen commented, "The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari... Hey Bhagwan, not another FIR please (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Reunion we never expected (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Omg, this made me laugh like crazy (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Kapil Sharma On Getting Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia On His Show

While talking about Samay and Ranveer coming on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil said, “Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai - natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein.”