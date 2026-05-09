Rajeev Khandelwal Gets Emotional, Says He Still Carries Guilt Over Missing Early Signs Of Mother's Cancer Symptoms

Photo Via YouTube

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who has been part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years, rose to fame with his portrayal of Sujal in the iconic 90s TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga opposite Aamna Sharif. Recently, the actor revealed that he still carries guilt over his late mother’s battle with cancer, admitting that he could not recognise the warning signs in time during her illness.

Rajeev Khandelwal Says He Blames Himself Over Mother’s Cancer Battle

In one of the episodes of Tum Ho Naa, Rajeev said, “Main kaafi hadh tak khud ko gunehagaar samajhta hoon, kyunki mummy ko jo symptoms hue thein, tab mein samajh nahi paaya... Yeh show Bharat ke saare mahilaon ko samarpit hai, isliye main aap sab se darkhast karna chahunga agar aap mein kisi ko bhi kabhi back-ache ke samasya ho, aapka agar appetite kam ho jaye, aapke pet mein kuch bloating ho, gas ho aur woh lambe arse tak chale, toh please jaa ke apna test kariye."

Furthermore, Khandelwal shared that ovarian cancer can be controlled if detected early, but he regrets that he could not do so for his mother. He urged everyone to take care of the women around them, addressing both the audience and the contestants during the show.

'She Now Lives Within Me'

Rajeev lost his mother in 2018 after she battled cancer for nearly one-and-a-half years. He shared that they fought together and hoped together, but could not overcome the illness. The actor added that he and his family have come to terms with the loss, and that she continues to live on within him.