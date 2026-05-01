 Raja Shivaji's 8 AM Show At A Theatre In Thane Gets Cancelled; Fans Get Angry - Watch Video
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Raja Shivaji's 8 AM Show At A Theatre In Thane Gets Cancelled; Fans Get Angry - Watch Video

Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji has hit the big screens today (May 1, 2026). The film had early morning shows scheduled, and at a theatre in Thane, an 8 am show was cancelled, which made fans quite angry.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
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Raja Shivaji Show Cancelled | Instagram / YouTube

Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Marathi films of the year. The movie, which has hit the big screens today (May 1, 2026), had early morning shows scheduled. However, an 8 am show of Raja Shivaji got cancelled at a theatre in Thane.

Well, the reason behind the cancellation was not the lack of audience, but a technical issue. A video shared by Navshakti shows that the fans who came to watch Raja Shivaji early in the morning were very angry at the management of the theatre, as till 9 am, the show didn't start, and the theatre staff was not ready to give them their refund. Watch the video below...

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