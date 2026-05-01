Raja Shivaji X Review: 'Glorious Tribute', 'Goosebumps'; Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Impresses Netizens, Salman Khan's Cameo Steals The Show

Raja Shivaji X Review | YouTube

The much-awaited film Raja Shivaji, which is a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has hit the big screens today (May 1, 2026). The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, and he has also directed it. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#RajaShivajiReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 'A Glorious Tribute, Yet a Decent Flick' #RajaShivaji gives a grand tribute to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji, but the screenplay of the movie is just too AVERAGE. The direction of Ritesh Deshmukh is decent and praiseworthy in some sequences (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#RajaShivaji ⭐⭐⭐⭐ As a Marathi, it gave me goosebumps throughout. Some people might feel the VFX and CGI are average, but you have to remember—this is coming from the Marathi film industry. #Riteshdeshmukh did full justice to Shivaji Maharaj’s role (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "So finished #RajaShivaji and climax killing/vadh of Afzhal Khan fulfilled the weakness of the movie. Definitely a theatre watch. #SalmanKhan cameo is great. His Marathi accents, body language better than the main cast. Shot beautifully. Every frame is like painting. #RajaShivajiReview (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

So, clearly, Raja Shivaji has impressed the netizens, and Salman Khan's cameo is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film.

Raja Shivaji Cast

Apart from Riteish and Salman, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

Raja Shivaji is expected to perform well at the box office on its first day. In Marathi, the movie is expected to break records, and even the Hindi version is expected to collect a decent amount.

With positive reviews and word of mouth, we can expect the film to become a hit at the box office. So, let's wait and watch!