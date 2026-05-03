Raja Shivaji Vs Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's Film & Sai Pallavi Starrer See Drop On 1st Saturday

Raja Shivaji Vs Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Riteish Deshmukh's new film Raja Shivaji, released on Friday (May 1), has been garnering overwhelmingly positive reactions from audiences and social media. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte, among others.

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film also clashes with Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, which has been receiving poor reviews from audiences.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

Released in Hindi and Marathi versions, Raja Shivaji opened to good numbers on its first day, earning Rs 11.35 crore across 6,192 shows. The film collected Rs 3.35 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 8 crore from the Marathi version. However, on Day 2 (first Saturday), the film saw a 7% drop, collecting Rs 10.55 crore across 6,275 shows, with Rs 3.40 crore coming from Hindi and Rs 7.15 crore from Marathi.

This brings Raja Shivaji's total India gross collections to Rs 26.06 crore and total India net collections to Rs 21.90 crore so far.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 2

Junaid Khan's second theatrical production, Ek Din, marks Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut ahead of the release of Ramayana, in which she plays Sita.

Despite backing from Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din has not been performing well at the box office. On Day 2 (first Saturday), the film minted Rs 1 crore across 1,765 shows. It recorded a 13% drop from Day 1, after earning Rs 1.15 crore across 1,710 shows.

This brings its total India gross collections to Rs 2.57 crore and total India net collections to Rs 2.15 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.15 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 0.25 crore so far. With this, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 2.82 crore.