'Wo Mujhe Reply Nahi Karta': Aamir Khan's Witty Comeback To Son Junaid's Female Fan Steals Show At Ek Din Release Event

Aamir Khan's Witty Comeback To Son Junaid's Female Fan Steals Show At Ek Din Release Event |

Aamir Khan’s produced film Ek Din finally released in theatres on May 1, 2026. During the film’s release, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan interacted with the audience who came to watch the movie, also taking pictures with fans in attendance.

Aamir thanked the audience for their support, saying, "Thankyou so much guys. I really appreciate ki aaplog aaye, film dekhi, aaplog ko pasand aayi." He further added, "Hamlog ki jo mehnat hai wo aaplog ko pasand aayi. It really means a lot." The audience responded with applause, praising Ek Din as a great film.

A viewer also stood up and said, "It was a fantastic movie Junaid, lovely acting and the entire cast was great." The viewer further shared that it was the first film he watched with his son.

A light-hearted moment followed during the interaction when a female fan expressed her admiration for Junaid, saying, "I am a big fan of yours." She revealed that she had travelled all the way from Kolkata to watch the film. When she asked, "Do you remember me?" Junaid replied, "Yes, you come to my play." She further mentioned that she has attended all his plays and specially came from Kolkata for the film, leaving Aamir and the audience impressed, saying “wow.”

The interaction turned even more humorous when the fan added, "I keep messaging to you, you don't reply to me. Please mujhe reply kaar do." To this, Aamir jokingly responded, "Wo mujhe reply nahi karta, aapko kya karega," leaving everyone in splits.

Ek Din is a 2026 Hindi romantic drama directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, marking Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut. The story follows a shy young man who wishes for one day with his love, leading to a magical yet emotional journey of love, timing, and destiny. The film is a remake of the Thai film One Day and blends romance with fantasy elements, set across locations like Japan and India, with music composed by Ram Sampath.