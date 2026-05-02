Raja Shivaji Vs Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Leads With ₹11.35 Crore; Sai Pallavi Starrer Registers Slow Start

Raja Shivaji Vs Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh and based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hit theatres on Friday, May 1, clashing with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's film Ek Din. Riteish's film opened to strong reviews from critics and netizens alike, with Salman Khan's cameo adding to the buzz. Despite backing from Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din failed to impress, with many social media users calling the romance drama disappointing.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, on its opening day (first Friday), Raja Shivaji earned Rs 11.35 crore across 6,192 shows. Released in both Hindi and Marathi, the film collected Rs 3.35 crore and Rs 8 crore respectively. With this, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer has taken its total India gross collections to Rs 13.51 crore.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1

On Day 1, Ek Din managed to earn Rs 1 crore across 1,710 shows, registering a slow start while facing tough competition from Raja Shivaji.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi, who will next be seen in Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, where she plays Sita. Junaid Khan, meanwhile, marks his third release.

Despite strong backing, the movie failed to generate enough buzz among cinegoers. This takes its total India gross collections to Rs 1.20 crore.

Raja Shivaji Review

The Free Press Journal gave Raja Shivaji 3 stars in its review, which read, "Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh carries the weight of this historical epic with sheer conviction, pulling out all the stops to deliver a powerhouse performance. While echoes of his Lai Bhaari persona occasionally surface, his dedication to the titular role is undeniable. Propelled by a high-octane second half, Riteish ultimately emerges triumphant, cementing this as a career-defining win."

The film also stars Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte, among others.

Ek Din Review

The Free Press Journal gave Ek Din 3 stars in its review, which read, "Sai Pallavi is the star of this film. The audience, who have watched her performances in the South films, know that she is a fantastic actress and with Ek Din, she makes a wonderful Bollywood debut. It is her performance that takes the movie a notch higher. Also, the makers have smartly shown her as a Tamilian, so the accent is not a hurdle in the narrative. Junaid Khan did well in his role, but Meera's character was stronger, and Sai's experience made her stand out. Kunal Kapoor looked handsome as usual, and he was decent in his special appearance."