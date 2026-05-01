Raja Shivaji & The Devil Wears Prada 2 To Have Post-Midnight Shows In Mumbai - Deets Inside

The Devil Wears Prada 2 / Raja Shivaji | YouTube

Earlier, midnight shows were added in theatres if the movies were getting a great response. But something very unusual has happened with Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji and Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2. Well, not just midnight shows, but post-midnight shows have been added in a few theatres in Mumbai for the two films.

A few PVR cinemas have shows of The Devil Wears Prada 2 after 1 am. Check out the theatres below...

Screenshot from BookMyShow

Screenshot from BookMyShow

Screenshot from BookMyShow

Meanwhile, a few Moviemax theatres have added post-midnight shows of Raja Shivaji. Check out the theatres below...

Screenshot from BookMyShow

Screenshot from BookMyShow

Screenshot from BookMyShow

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “There’s crazy demand for these two films. However, as there are too many releases, these films are facing capacity issues. Hence, exhibitors have decided to play shows after 12:00 am since the demand is there.”

Clearly, the craze for these two films is insane.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you."

Raja Shivaji Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Raja Shivaji 3 stars and wrote, "Since the film Raja Shivaji is releasing on May 1 (Maharashtra Day), nothing can be more apt and auspicious than this day and date. This could ensure continuous foot traffic during the day and also over the weekend. The real test, however, will begin from Monday onwards…"

With shows being added, we can expect The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Raja Shivaji to perform well at the box office during the weekend.