Raja Saab First Glimpse: Prabhas Makes Dramatic Entry On Bike, Looks Impressed By Own Charm (WATCH)

After creating buzz among the fans with the announcement of the movie, the makers of the much-anticipated film 'The Raja Saab' starring Prabhas unveiled a thrilling first glimpse on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas treated fans with a sneak peek into his new avatar.

The short clip shows Prabhas making a stylish entry on a bike at an aesthetically vintage location. He then steps down from his bike, holding a bouquet of sunflowers, and admires himself in the bike mirror before putting the flowers on himself. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Here's #TheRajaSaab Fan India Glimpse... See you all in theatres on April 10th, 2025."

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's new poster, where Prabhas can be seen donning a wine-coloured suit. The makers also announced that the eagerly awaited first glimpse of the film will be released tomorrow (July 29).

According to the film's team, 40 percent of the shoot is complete, with another massive schedule set to commence on August 2. The film features sensational music by composer SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography, promising whistle-worthy moments on the big screen. Baahubali fame Kamalakannan R.C. is in charge of the VFX, ensuring a visual spectacle.

Produced by People Media Factory, 'The Raja Saab' features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in the lead roles. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam. 'The Raja Saab' will hit theatres in April 2025.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is basking in the success of his recent release, 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances, with appreciation pouring in for the cast and crew from every corner. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.