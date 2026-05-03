Rahul Roy Says 'I'm Not An Abandoned Person On Road' As He Addresses 'Haters', Reacts To Viral Claims About His Health & Financial Condition

Actor Rahul Roy reacted to online speculation surrounding his health, lifestyle, and recent public appearances. The Aashiqui actor shared a detailed statement on Instagram on Sunday (May 3), clarifying that he is not “abandoned” and is being cared for by his family.

The actor’s note came days after social media users criticised his recent appearances in music videos alongside content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage D. Several videos and reels circulating online had sparked concern among fans, with some questioning his condition and claiming he was struggling financially.

Putting an end to the rumours, Rahul wrote, “Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support. This message is for all my haters, trollers and fake video makers.”

The actor revealed that he currently lives with his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Romeer Sen, whom he credited for supporting him through difficult times. He wrote, “I’m safe and I’m well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister’s place. We have a lovely house in Madh, And I'm deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world. My twin brother lives in Canada Rohit Roy unfortunately due to work pressure of Rohit I haven’t met Rohit from almost 9 years,” he shared.

Addressing the claims made in viral videos, the actor stated that he is not helpless or abandoned. “I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I’m not an abandoned person on road , the way fake videos are coming out is not true. My sister and my brother in law Romeer Sen provided me everything. Please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me.”

Rahul also clarified that his simple lifestyle is a conscious personal choice and not a sign of financial struggle. Explaining why he is often seen in basic clothes or travelling without security, he wrote, “My problem is I like to stay & wear simple and easy things, I wear simple clothes that’s my personal choice.” He added, “I don’t take bodyguard that’s my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it’s easy and quick it’s my personal choice.”

The actor defended his decision to appear in simple social media reels and music videos, saying, “I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me. I always think work is work that’s my personal choice.”

Rahul also revealed that he has been waiting for meaningful acting opportunities but does not want to remain idle. “My decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn’t come. I cannot sit and waste myself,” he wrote, while also mentioning that he is dealing with personal court cases.

Warning fans against misleading content online, the actor said, “If anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources.”

He ended his note with hope for a return to films, writing, “If I get good film you will see me in the movies again. Till then see me in the work I am doing. I am alive.”

Rahul Roy became a household name after starring in the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui alongside Anu Aggarwal. The film’s music and romantic storyline turned both actors into overnight stars. Over the years, he appeared in films like Junoon, Sapne Saajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and Gumrah. He also won the first season of Bigg Boss.

In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, after which he underwent a long recovery process. Rahul was last seen in Agra, directed by Kanu Behl.