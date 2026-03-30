Rahul Banerjee Death: Fans Gather To Pay Tribute To Actor Ahead Of His Funeral - Watch Video

Rahul Banerjee Funeral | Instagram / X (Twitter)

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, we got the shocking news that popular Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee had passed away. The 42-year-old actor died due to drowning at Talsari Beach, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. He was shooting for his television show Bhole Baba Par Karega at the beach. His fans are mourning his demise, and now, a video has made it to social media, in which his mortal remains are being taken to the crematorium for the funeral, and many fans are there to pay him their last tribute.

Watch the video below...

Kolkata, West Bengal: The mortal remains of Actor Rahul Banerjee was carried from his residence in Bijoygarh to the crematorium for his final rites. pic.twitter.com/g2N9Db9TCx — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2026

The Bengali film and television industry is very sad due to the demise of Rahul. Even Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, took to social media to mourn his demise.

She tweeted, "I am shocked, saddened and deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young and popular actor, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, is suddenly no longer with us. I cannot understand what has happened. He was my favorite actor and person. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, relatives and countless fans. Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali acting world, Tollywood and Telewood (sic)."

বিশিষ্ট, তরুণ ও জনপ্রিয় অভিনেতা, রাহুল অরুণোদয় ব্যানার্জি হঠাৎ আর আমাদের মধ্যে নেই, এই খবর পেয়ে আমি হতচকিত, মর্মাহত ও শোকাহত।



কী করে যে কী হয়ে গেল, আমি কিছুই বুঝে উঠতে পারছি না। সে আমার খুব পছন্দের অভিনেতা ও মানুষ ছিল।

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তাঁর শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবার, পরিজন ও অগণিত অনুরাগীদের… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 29, 2026

Rahul Banerjee's Wife Requests For Privacy

After Rahul's demise, his wife shared a note on Instagram, and requested for the family's privacy. She wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time."