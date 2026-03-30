Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Bengali Actor's LAST Video Surfaces, Shows Him Filming For Bhole Baba Paar Karega Before Tragic Drowning

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Last Video Surfaces | Photo Via Instagram

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday, March 29, following an accidental drowning at Talsari in Digha, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. He was 43. Banerjee was filming a television series titled Bhole Baba Paar Karega, which had been underway since Sunday morning. After completing a portion of the shoot, he reportedly entered the water. When he did not return for some time, the crew grew concerned. Technicians later rescued him from the water, but he could not be revived, leaving the industry in shock.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Last Video Surfaces

A video is now going viral on social media, capturing Rahul's final moments on the sets of Bhole Baba Paar Karega, just before his tragic death. The clip shows the filming taking place on a road, with cars positioned around the set. Banerjee, dressed in a green shirt, is seen performing for the show, surrounded by cast and crew members, completely unaware that these would be his last moments. The video has left fans and colleagues in shock and emotional turmoil.

Check out the video:

Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock regarding his death in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Bengali.

She wrote, "The talented, young, and beloved actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer with us. I am in disbelief, heartbroken, and filled with sorrow upon hearing this news. I cannot comprehend how this occurred. He was one of my favorite actors and someone I held in high regard. I extend my deepest sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, and numerous fans. Rahul’s unexpected departure is an immense loss for the acting community in Bengal, Tollywood, and Tele-Tollywood."

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He is survived by his son and his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar.