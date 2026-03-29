Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Everything About 43-Year-Old Bengali Actor's Life, Career & Tragic Death Due To Drowning

The Bengali entertainment industry is mourning the sudden loss of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who passed away at the age of 43. He was declared dead on Sunday (March 29) at a hospital in Digha after a drowning incident that took place during a shoot.

According to several media reports, Rahul was in Odisha filming for his ongoing Bholebaba Paar Karega when the tragedy occurred. He had stepped out after lunch to visit Talsari beach, informing the team that he would return shortly to complete a few remaining scenes. However, he never made it back.

Crew members reportedly noticed him struggling in the water and immediately rushed to rescue him. He was taken to Digha Hospital around 6 pm, but was declared dead before receiving medical treatment. Preliminary findings suggest that the cause of death was drowning. Officials from the East Midnapore district police have confirmed the incident, with Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas stating that drowning was the cause, while a detailed medical report is awaited. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted at the hospital.

Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee?

Rahul rose to fame with his breakthrough performance in the 2008 Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. Before entering films, he had already made a mark on television with the popular Zee Bangla show Khela. Coming from a theatre background, Rahul was closely associated with his father’s troupe, Bijoygor Atmaprakash, which helped shape his early artistic journey.

Over the years, he built a strong body of work with films like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Byomkesh Phire Elo, and Abar Kanchanjungha, among others. In December 2025, his upcoming psychological thriller Autobi was announced, where he was set to play the role of Shamik. The film is yet to be released.

On the personal front, Rahul was married to actor Priyanka Sarkar, his co-star from Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have a son, Shohoj. Although they separated in 2017, they reconciled in 2023 and were co-parenting their child.

The makers of Bholebaba Paar Karega are yet to release an official statement. Meanwhile, Rahul’s family has not issued a medical bulletin, and details regarding his last rites are expected to be shared after their consent.