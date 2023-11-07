Raha's First Birthday Food Menu: Chilli Cheese Toast, Ribbon Sandwiches, And More |

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha marked her first birthday on October 6. The couple’s private chef Harsh Dixit took to his Instagram stories and offered a sneak peak into the intimate celebration which involved only friends and family. The party’s food menu consisted of fries, ribbon sandwiches, and Brie chilli cheese toast, among other lip-smacking items.

The celebration was attended by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sisters Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt, as well as dad Mahesh Bhatt. Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was also present.

Alia also took to Instagram and shared pictures from her baby girl’s first birthday. She shared a frame in which Raha can be seen smashing a cake. The other picture shows the trio holding flowers indicating that there was a puja at their residence.

Alia shared the photos alongside a clip of a music box playing the popular French song "La vie en rose".

She captioned the post, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 and became proud parents to Raha in the same year.

On the work front, Ranbir will be back on the big screen with the action thriller ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will release on December 1.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

