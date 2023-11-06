 Neetu Singh, Soni Razdan Wish Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha On 1st Birthday: 'Can't Believe It's Been A Year'
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Raha.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Raha on Monday. On this special day, Raha's grandmothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan wished the toddler and showered her with love.

Raha Kapoor turned one on November 6, and her family sent her loving wishes. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a heartfelt wish.She wrote, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back..."

article-image

Soni Razdan also sent her heartfelt wishes for Raha Kapoor. She wrote a loving message on Instagram, stating, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis)."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 last year and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child.

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. 'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, will be seen in 'Animal'. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

