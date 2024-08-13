 Raghav Juyal Says Media 'Destroyed' Aryan Khan In Drugs Arrest: 'Sirf Ego Ke Liye Ki Woh Shah Rukh Khan Ka Beta Hai' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaghav Juyal Says Media 'Destroyed' Aryan Khan In Drugs Arrest: 'Sirf Ego Ke Liye Ki Woh Shah Rukh Khan Ka Beta Hai' (VIDEO)

Raghav Juyal Says Media 'Destroyed' Aryan Khan In Drugs Arrest: 'Sirf Ego Ke Liye Ki Woh Shah Rukh Khan Ka Beta Hai' (VIDEO)

Raghav Juyal is currently garnering praise for his performance in the action-thriller Kill, in which he was seen as the antagonist.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Dancer turned actor, Raghav Juyal, who was last seen in Kill alongside Lakshya Lalwani, gained immense appreciation for his role in the action-thriller, where he played an antagonist. Recently, the actor opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's, arrest and slammed the media.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, Raghav said people speak against Bollywood for their views. He added that the media did wrong, when they attacked Aryan during his arrest in the drug case. "What happened in the end? The allegations were wrong," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'
Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said England Cricketer 'Took His Own Life'
Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said England Cricketer 'Took His Own Life'
Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints Left Unaddressed For 2 Years; VIDEO Viral
Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints Left Unaddressed For 2 Years; VIDEO Viral

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Bakc*** Honi Chahiye': Raghav Juyal Reveals Three Qualities That His Future Wife Must Have; Amid...
article-image
Read Also
Raghav Juyal On Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Wallpaper Sparks Dating Rumours; Watch Video
article-image

Raghav said that the media did it only for the 'views, 'TRP' and their 'ego' as he is Shah Rukh Khan's son and they wanted to ruin it for him. "This is ego. And nothing happened later. These people destroyed that child's life. And the way they climb, like a donkey, is wrong, Juyal added.

Raghav, who is popularly known as Crockroaxz, made his acting debut in 2014 with Sonali Cable, co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal in the lead.

Later, he starred in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2 with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva. Reportedly, it was inspired by the lives of choreographers Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro.

Raghav has hosted several television shows, like Dance Plus, Dance Plus 2, and Dance Plus 4, among others.

Read Also
Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrill With Masterful Precision
article-image

On the work front, Raghav was last seen in the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, which is an adaptation of the Korean drama Signal.

It also stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit. Directed by Umesh Bist, it is produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski...

Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski...

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Netizens Ask 'Will You Blame Mamata Banerjee's WB...

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Netizens Ask 'Will You Blame Mamata Banerjee's WB...

Munawar Faruqui Shares Cryptic Note After Apologising For Joke On Konkanis: 'Jab Apne Hi Log Ladne...

Munawar Faruqui Shares Cryptic Note After Apologising For Joke On Konkanis: 'Jab Apne Hi Log Ladne...

Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For...

Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For...

Danish Sood On Playing Skeet Rifle Shooter In Naam Namak Nisha: 'Drew Inspiration From Rajyavardhan...

Danish Sood On Playing Skeet Rifle Shooter In Naam Namak Nisha: 'Drew Inspiration From Rajyavardhan...