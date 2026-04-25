'Raghav Chadha Jaisa Bada Dhokebaaz Shayad Hie Kabhi Dekha Ho...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Reacts To Politician Leaving AAP And Joining BJP - Watch Video

Dhruv Rathee / Raghav Chadha | Instagram

On Friday, politician and Parineeti Chopra's husband, Raghav Chadha, left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. His decision has come as a surprise to one and all, and many YouTubers and influencers are reacting to it. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who makes videos about Indian politics and movies, also took to Instagram to react to Raghav's decision, and called him a 'dhokebaaz'.

In the video, Dhruv says, "Raghav Chadha jitna bada dhokebaaz shayad hi kabhi dekha ho. Politicians party badalte rehte hain, koi badi chiz nahi hai. Lekin jitna natak iss ek bande ne kiya tha social media par janta ke mudde uthane ka aur itne logon ko bewakoof banane ka, yeh unbelievable hai (You've probably never seen a bigger fraud than Raghav Chadha. Politicians keep changing parties, it's no big deal. But the sheer drama this guy pulled, raising public issues on social media and fooling so many people, is unbelievable)."

He further reacted to Raghav's reason for leaving AAP and questioned whether the morals and principles he is talking about are present in the BJP. Rathee, in his video, has also shared the clip wherein, in an interview, Raghav stated that BJP is a party filled with uneducated goons.

Dhruv Rathee On Why Raghav Chadha Changed The Party

Rathee, in his video, has claimed that Raghav left AAP and joined the BJP because he was scared of the ED raid and the CBI. He also said that if the politician was scared that he would face false accusations, he should have left politics, as now whatever following he had, he has lost it.

Many politicians have also reacted to Raghav's decision. However, none of the Bollywood celebrities nor Parineeti have reacted to it yet. Parineeti has always shown support to her husband on social media. So, everyone is expecting that she might react to his decision of joining BJP.