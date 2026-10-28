Radhika Apte SLAMS Trolls Criticising Alia Bhatt's Action Role In Alpha, Calls Out Double Standards: 'Your Actors Have Massive Paunches'

Radhika Apte Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Alpha Trolling | Instagram

Actress Radhika Apte is all set to star in Netflix’s upcoming series Akka, alongside Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Recently, the actress came out in support of Alia Bhatt amid trolling over her physique and suitability for the action film Alpha. Calling out the double standards in judging female actors, Radhika pointed out that male actors who perform action sequences often have "massive paunches."

Radhika Apte Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Alpha Trolling

"Your actors who are doing action have massive paunches and all, and Alia is bloody fit. I mean, please," Apte told India Today.

Further explaining the double standards, Radhika said that most households and a large part of the country remain traditional in their outlook, expecting women to dress, behave and get married at a certain age. She noted that such expectations continue to exist in society.

"Very few people are comfortable with the freedom that their daughters are seeking, or rather, rightfully claiming. I think that also reflects in the kind of content people watch. That's my guess," added Radhika.

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, was released on July 3. The film also featured Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"