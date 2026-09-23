'Couldn't Step Out For 4 Days': Radhika Apte Recalls Watchman And Driver Seeing Her Leaked Intimate Scene

Radhika Apte Says Leaked Clip Left Her Homebound For 4 Days | Photo via Instagram

Actress Radhika Apte opened up about the impact of having intimate footage leaked without her control, recalling how the incident left her so uncomfortable that she did not step out of her home for four days. The actor also spoke about how quickly something that happens on a film set can spill into an actor’s personal life.

In an interaction with India Today, Radhika discussed the challenges surrounding intimate scenes, public scrutiny and privacy. She explained that while actors may willingly agree to intimate scenes as part of their work, the situation can become uncomfortable when the footage is leaked.

“We were talking about being able to do intimate scenes, but once something I had done was leaked, I literally couldn’t step out of the house for four days. The problem is that it can come home very quickly,” she said, referring to her concern that strangers could potentially turn up at an actor’s residence based on something they had seen online.

Radhika on fear and safety after the leak

The incident also made Radhika more conscious of her personal safety. At the time, she was living alone, and she recalled speaking to the people who worked closely with her, including her driver and spot guy.

She asked them whether they had seen the leaked footage and explained that she needed people around her who were comfortable continuing to work with her and could also look out for her safety.

According to Radhika, both reassured her that they would support and protect her, helping ease some of the fear she was experiencing at the time.

"I remember my stylist telling me that her driver couldn't stop looking at the clip and kept asking her, ‘You're going to her house?’ My watchman had seen it as well. Things like that started happening, and it became very difficult to deal with," she said.

On the work front, Radhika was recently seen alongside Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and Konkona Sen Sharma in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Husband Swap, which is part of Lust Stories 3. The anthology is streaming on Netflix.