Queen Actress Navnindra Behl Passes Away At 76; Son Kanu Behl Shares An Emotional Post On Instagram

Actress Navnindra Behl Passes Away | YouTube

Veteran actress Navnindra Behl, who played a pivotal role in many movies, passed away recently at the age of 76. She was famously known for her cameo in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. Her son and filmmaker Kanu Behl took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his mother's demise, and inform everyone about it.

He shared, "My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul (sic)." Check out the post below...

Celebrities Mourn Navnindra Behl's Demise

Many celebrities commented on Kanu's post and mourned Navnindra's demise. Anil Kapoor's son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, commented, "Terribly sorry for your loss (sic)."

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote, "Om Shanti 🙏🏼 So many memories with Navnindraji since 1995… Deepest Condolences .. (sic)." Filmmaker Aarti Kadav commented, "So sorry for your loss Kanu. She was such a warm lovely woman. And what an actress and multi dimensional personality. Condolences to the family (sic)."

Who Was Navnindra Behl?

Navnindra Behl worked in the industry for more than four decades. She started her career with TV movies and TV mini series, and later starred in film.

Apart from Queen, she was seen in films like Maachis, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Khufiya, and others. She was also popularly known for playing the role of Nakuul Mehta's grandmother in the TV show Ishqbaaaz. Her character, Kalyani Singh Oberoi, was loved by one and all.

She was not just an actor, but also a writer and director. Behl wrote TV movies and TV mini series like Tapish, Aatish, Woh Ladki, Viji, and others.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.