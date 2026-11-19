'Pure Mumbai Ki Media Call Kar Rahi': Somi Khan-Adil Khan Durrani Address Divorce Rumours In Clarification Video After 'I Choose To Walk Away' Post - VIDEO |

Television personalities and married couple Somi Khan and Adil Khan Durrani have finally addressed rumours of trouble in their marriage following Somi's cryptic social media post. The actress had shared a note that read, "I choose to walk away with my self-respect," prompting speculation about a possible separation. After receiving numerous messages and media queries, the couple took to social media to set the record straight.

In a video shared online, Somi said, "Kal maine ek story daali thi jiske baad situation thodi aisi ho gayi ki mujhe bahut saare DMs aa rahe hain, Adil ko bahut saare DMs aa rahe hain." Adil added, "Pure Mumbai ki media call kar rahi hai aur bhar bhar ke log message kar rahe hain ki sab thik hai, kya hua aaplogon ke beech." He further explained that they decided to address the speculation and clarify what had actually happened.

Somi clarified that her cryptic post had nothing to do with her marriage or Adil. She said, "Wo story actually mere aur Adil ke baare mein nahi thi, kisi aur situation pe kisi aur cheez ke liye thi." Adil also revealed that he had reshared the post, which further fuelled speculation.

What Did Somi Khan Post That Triggered Divorce Speculation?

Before the couple came forward with their clarification video, Somi Khan had set tongues wagging with a cryptic Instagram Story about choosing self-respect over everything else. Her note, which many interpreted as a possible hint at trouble in her marriage, read, "I choose to walk away with my self-respect. I've handed my case over to Allah. He sees people's lies and actions. Nothing is hidden from Allah's eyes. I'm leaving everything to Allah."

Adding to the intrigue, Adil Khan Durrani reshared Somi's post with a rather cryptic caption of his own: "All the best. Thank you for the good time spent together. #END." The couple's posts soon triggered speculation about a possible split, prompting them to finally address the rumours in their clarification video.