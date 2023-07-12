 Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Hospitalised, Son Maninder Clears Death Rumours
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPunjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Hospitalised, Son Maninder Clears Death Rumours

Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Hospitalised, Son Maninder Clears Death Rumours

Maninder Shinda went live on Facebook from his father’s official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Hospitalised, Son Maninder Clears Death Rumours |

Due to heath issues, Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda has been admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, his son Maninder Shinda gave a health update and cleared all rumours about his father’s death.

Maninder Shinda went live on Facebook from his father’s official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator. He needed treatment for quite some time and for this he has been admitted to the hospital. He urged people not to fall into any kind of rumours and false reports. He assured Surinder’s fans and followers that he is fine and getting treated.”

Maninder also assured that details related to his father will be shared through Surinder Shinda’s social media handles.

Singer’s fans dropped their comments on Maninder’s live and wish for Surinder’s speedy recovery.

Maninder also interacted with media outside the hospital and cleared all the rumours and shared details about his father’s heath.

Over the course of his career, Surinder Shinda has written a number of well-known songs that have resonated with listeners of all ages. His most popular songs include ‘Jatt Jeona Morh,’ ‘Putt Jattan De,’ ‘Truck Billiya,’ ‘Balbiro Bhabhi,’ and ‘Kaher Singh Di Mout.’

Read Also
Heard Kili Paul singing? After dance and lip sync videos, Tanzania-based internet sensation sings...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

AI Imagines South Actors As GOT Characters: Aishwarya Rai As Khaleesi To Mammootty As Eddard Stark

AI Imagines South Actors As GOT Characters: Aishwarya Rai As Khaleesi To Mammootty As Eddard Stark

Oppenheimer To Feature Prolonged Full Nudity As Well As Sex Scenes

Oppenheimer To Feature Prolonged Full Nudity As Well As Sex Scenes

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS 'Gossipy Aunty' Sonam Kapoor For Mocking Her English In Old Video With Karan...

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS 'Gossipy Aunty' Sonam Kapoor For Mocking Her English In Old Video With Karan...

Video: Unruly Fans Throw Bracelets At Taylor Swift During Concert

Video: Unruly Fans Throw Bracelets At Taylor Swift During Concert

Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Hospitalised, Son Maninder Clears Death Rumours

Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Hospitalised, Son Maninder Clears Death Rumours