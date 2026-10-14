Punjabi Singer Parmish Verma Introduces Girlfriend Harman Brar On Stage During Rishikesh Concert; She Blushes As He Hugs Her—VIDEO

Parmish Verma Introduces Harman Brar As 'Special Guest' | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma, who recently confirmed his divorce from Geet Grewal (Guneet Grewal) after five years of marriage, appears to have found new love with actress and model Harman Brar. Parmish performed in Rishikesh on October 13 as the headlining Pro Night act at Pyrexia 6.0. In a surprising moment, he invited Harman on stage mid-concert, leaving fans cheering. Several videos capturing the duo’s adorable moments have since taken over social media.

Parmish Verma Introduces Harman Brar As 'Special Guest'

The viral clip shows Parmish introducing Harman as a "special guest" before holding her by the shoulders and guiding her to the front of the stage. Harman, who appeared shy and slightly awkward, was then encouraged by Parmish to wave at the audience. She obliged as fans cheered.

Check out the video:

Harman Brar Blushes As Parmish Verma Hugs Her

The two appeared completely engrossed in each other during the sweet onstage interaction. When Parmish hugged Harman, she blushed, prompting loud cheers and applause from the audience. The heartwarming moment quickly caught fans’ attention, with many sharing the clip online

Recently, Parmish released his song Brabus, featuring Harman alongside him in the music video.

She had previously appeared in his music video for Dekhi Ja, adding to their growing on-screen association.

A few days ago, Parmish addressed the trolling surrounding his new relationship with actress and model Harman Brar in a lengthy social media note. The statement came after dating rumours about the two surfaced, fuelled by their cosy videos that went viral online.