'When I Was Drowning...': Punjabi Singer Parmish Verma CONFIRMS Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage Amid Trolling Over New Romance

Parmish Verma On Divorce, Trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma has confirmed his divorce from Geet Grewal (Guneet Grewal) after five years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on October 19, 2021, in Canada. The confirmation comes amid Parmish facing trolling over his new relationship with actress and model Harman Brar, following dating rumours that surfaced after their cosy videos went viral.

Divorce Confirmed

Reacting to the trolling, Parmish said that being a man makes one a "convenient psychological scapegoat." Taking to his Instagram Story, the singer wrote that it is convenient to blame the gender, simplify the story, and allow the mob to feel morally superior. He added that he understands the psychology behind it and accepts the burden without resentment.

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"When I was drowning, nobody came to save me. I dealt with my own consequences, carried my own pain, and learned to stand again. That, too, is being a man," wrote Verma.

On Trolling Over New Relationship

Further, Parmish stated that he has the discipline to respect his ex-wife, respect the woman in his life today, and never confuse bitterness with masculinity. He added that what isn't manhood is weakness disguised as virtue, becoming a “weasel in a mob,” feeding an agenda for attention and money, and calling cowardice morality.

"I know what I am. I would rather be hated for standing upright than applauded for crawling with the crowd. I'm proud of the man I became," concluded the singer.

Meanwhile, his new relationship has also grabbed eyeballs, as Parmish Verma shared cosy pictures, mirror selfies, and a “Happy Birthday Love” post for Harman Brar, who starred in his music video Dekhi Ja.

However, Parmish has not shared many details about the reason behind his split.