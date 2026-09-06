Who Is Geet Grewal, Parmish Verma's Ex-Wife? All About The Canadian Politician And Lawyer As Singer Confirms Divorce

Who Is Geet Grewal? | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma recently confirmed his divorce from his wife, Geet Grewal (Guneet Grewal), after five years of marriage. The couple, who dated for several years before tying the knot, got married on October 20, 2021, in a grand wedding ceremony in Canada. They welcomed their daughter, Sadaa, on September 30, 2022.

Who Is Parmish Verma's Ex-Wife Geet Grewal?

Geet aka Guneer Grewal is a Canadian lawyer who also ventured into politics as a candidate for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party. She contested the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon constituency in British Columbia in the 2021 federal election but lost to Conservative Party candidate Brad Vis.

Her age is not publicly known.

She earned a Bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Leicester and a Master’s degree in Law from Queen Mary University of London.

According to her campaign profile, Guneet is the daughter of Indian immigrants who worked in cleaning and construction to create opportunities for their children. Her family later became prominent members of their community and were involved in building and managing several developments, including Abbotsford’s Summit Centre.

Parmish Verma, Geet Grewal Relationship

Parmish made his relationship with Geet Instagram official in August 2021 when he publicly supported her during her political campaign. In October that year, he announced their engagement by sharing a picture from their ceremony with the caption, "The beginning of forever- P&G."

By early January 2026, rumours of trouble in Parmish and Guneet’s marriage began doing the rounds. Their divorce confirmation now comes amid Parmish facing trolling over his reported new relationship with actress and model Harman Brar, following dating rumours that surfaced after their cosy videos went viral.

However, Geet Grewal has not yet publicly reacted to or commented on his divorce confirmation.