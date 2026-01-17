 Punjabi Singer B Praak Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, ₹10 Crore Extortion Demand; Probe Underway
Punjabi singer B. Praak has received a death threat and a Rs 10 crore extortion demand from a caller claiming to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat was conveyed via another singer, Dilnoor. Police have tightened security for Praak and launched an investigation to trace the foreign calls and identify the accused.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: Punjabi singer B. Praak has received a death threat from a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, who reportedly demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to kill him if the demand is not met, putting police on alert and setting up security for the singer.

The caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and gave a week to another Punjabi singer Dilnoor, who is associated with B Praak, and asked him to pass on the message.

In the audio message, the caller said, "Pass this message to B Praak that we want 10 crore. You have one week. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage."

The caller added that if the demand was not met, they would "reduce him to dust."

The accused threatened the Punjabi-Bollywood singer with death, saying that if the money was not paid, Praak would be "buried in the ground".

Acting on the complaint of Dilnoor, the police have started an investigation.

Police officials said they are conducting further investigation to trace the source of the calls and verify the identity of the caller.

Pratik Bachan, better known as B. Praak, is a prominent singer and music director in Punjabi and Hindi music, with numerous hit songs to his name, including 'Mann Bharryaa' and 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah' and 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' from 'Animal'.

According to the complaint, the caller warned that there would be serious consequences if the money was not paid.

Dilnoor said he first received two missed calls from a foreign number on January 5, which he did not answer.

The following day, he received another call from a different foreign number. When he answered, he found the conversation suspicious and disconnected the call.

B. Praak is a well-known Indian singer, music director, composer and music producer associated with both the Punjabi and Hindi music industries.

