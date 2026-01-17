 'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik Roshan; Shares Picture Arjun Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik Roshan; Shares Picture Arjun Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor

'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik Roshan; Shares Picture Arjun Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut joined the 2016 trend on Instagram and shared some old pictures of herself. In the caption, without mentioning Hrithik Roshan's name, she wrote that 10 years ago, she had received a legal notice from one of her colleagues. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut / Hrithik Roshan |

Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others have shared their 2016 pictures on Instagram, and in the caption, they have revealed what they were actually doing 10 years ago. Actress and BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut, has also joined the trend, and in the caption, without mentioning Hrithik Roshan's name, she wrote that 10 years ago, she had received a legal notice from one of her colleagues.

The actress shared some old pictures of her, and wrote, "Why is everyone missing 2016 suddenly? It was the inevitable ascend of my career trajectory, post back to back blockbusters like Queen and Tanu weds Manu returns I became the highest paid actress but then in the January of 2016 one of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice which shook and divided the industry in to insiders and outsiders."

"Success became poisonous and life became a living hell. Sides were taken and many more legal battles followed. Ten years ago had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone few years down the line, honestly I would have not been so miserable back then. Thank God it’s not 2016 and we are in 2026 (sic)," she further wrote.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Kal Tera Ghamand Tutega...', Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's Old...
article-image

The actress has also shared pictures with Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in her post.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Traveller Makes Maharashtra Famous In France; Chants Slogans Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena Outside Famous Paris Monument
Indian Traveller Makes Maharashtra Famous In France; Chants Slogans Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena Outside Famous Paris Monument
Mumbai Air Pollution: City Engulfed In Blanket Of Thick Smog Amid Worsening AQI; Videos
Mumbai Air Pollution: City Engulfed In Blanket Of Thick Smog Amid Worsening AQI; Videos
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime Thriller Web Series
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime Thriller Web Series
Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced On Ghodbunder Road For 6-Hours On January 18 Due To Foot Over Bridge Work | Check Alternate Route
Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced On Ghodbunder Road For 6-Hours On January 18 Due To Foot Over Bridge Work | Check Alternate Route

What Was The Legal Battle Between Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan?

For the uninitiated, in 2016, Kangana, in an interview, had spoken up about a 'silly ex', and many people claimed that she was talking about Hrithik. Later, the War actor sent her a legal notice demanding a public apology and also claimed that he was not romantically involved with her.

Read Also
'Nice To Be Back On Film Set': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Starts Shooting For Her New Film Bharat Bhhagya...
article-image

Later, Kangana sent a counter notice accusing Hrithik of intimidation. She also claimed that they were in a relationship and were supposed to get married.

Kangana had later openly spoken up about it during an interview with the senior journalist, Rajat Sharma. However, Hrithik denied all her allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime...
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime...
'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik...
'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik...
Desi BTS Fan Cries After K-Pop Band Skips India In World Tour 2026; Father Promises To Take Her For...
Desi BTS Fan Cries After K-Pop Band Skips India In World Tour 2026; Father Promises To Take Her For...
Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Series Online?
Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Series Online?
'I Still Hate Him, But...': Actress Parul Gulati Supports Karan Aujla Amid Cheating Allegations...
'I Still Hate Him, But...': Actress Parul Gulati Supports Karan Aujla Amid Cheating Allegations...