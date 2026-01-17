'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik Roshan; Shares Picture Arjun Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut / Hrithik Roshan |

Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others have shared their 2016 pictures on Instagram, and in the caption, they have revealed what they were actually doing 10 years ago. Actress and BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut, has also joined the trend, and in the caption, without mentioning Hrithik Roshan's name, she wrote that 10 years ago, she had received a legal notice from one of her colleagues.

The actress shared some old pictures of her, and wrote, "Why is everyone missing 2016 suddenly? It was the inevitable ascend of my career trajectory, post back to back blockbusters like Queen and Tanu weds Manu returns I became the highest paid actress but then in the January of 2016 one of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice which shook and divided the industry in to insiders and outsiders."

"Success became poisonous and life became a living hell. Sides were taken and many more legal battles followed. Ten years ago had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone few years down the line, honestly I would have not been so miserable back then. Thank God it’s not 2016 and we are in 2026 (sic)," she further wrote.

The actress has also shared pictures with Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in her post.

What Was The Legal Battle Between Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan?

For the uninitiated, in 2016, Kangana, in an interview, had spoken up about a 'silly ex', and many people claimed that she was talking about Hrithik. Later, the War actor sent her a legal notice demanding a public apology and also claimed that he was not romantically involved with her.

Later, Kangana sent a counter notice accusing Hrithik of intimidation. She also claimed that they were in a relationship and were supposed to get married.

Kangana had later openly spoken up about it during an interview with the senior journalist, Rajat Sharma. However, Hrithik denied all her allegations.