 'Punjabi Aagye Ooye': Diljit Dosanjh To Make Debut On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Punjabi Aagye Ooye': Diljit Dosanjh To Make Debut On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

'Punjabi Aagye Ooye': Diljit Dosanjh To Make Debut On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh appeared in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to reach another milestone in his music career. The actor-singer, known for promoting Punjabi music worldwide, will be a guest on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon.

Diljit on Wednesday, took to his Instagram account as shared several pictures announcing the news. Along with the pictures, Diljit added a caption that read, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest."

Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Getting Blank Cheque For Jatt & Juliet 1: Entered Highest Amount That Was...
article-image
utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
Read Also
'Diljit Dosanjh's Face Was Red': Imtiaz Ali Reveals Singer Was Scandalised By Old Women's 'Vulgar'...
article-image

Diljit has a history of breaking records. In April, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour.

He shared pictures from the sold-out concert on Instagram, captioning it, "HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR."

Read Also
Amar Singh Chamkila Review: Imtiaz Ali Glorifies Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Film With His...
article-image

Recently, Diljit appeared in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film has received positive reviews from audiences. It explores the life and struggles of Amar Singh Chamkila.

The movie also features Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, and Anuraag Arora in significant roles.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

Read Also
Crew Actress Trupti Khamkar On Working With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Being Around Him Feels Like You Are...
article-image

He also had a supporting role in Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amidst Dalljiet Kaur's Visit To Kenya Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Makes His Instagram Account...

Amidst Dalljiet Kaur's Visit To Kenya Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Makes His Instagram Account...

'Punjabi Aagye Ooye': Diljit Dosanjh To Make Debut On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

'Punjabi Aagye Ooye': Diljit Dosanjh To Make Debut On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

VIDEO: Kevin Jonas Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery, Shares Health Update

VIDEO: Kevin Jonas Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery, Shares Health Update

Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Do Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'Even If They Paid Me ₹200...

Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Do Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'Even If They Paid Me ₹200...

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down Over His Financial Woes Amid Sexual Assault Trials: 'I Still Owe A Lot...'...

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down Over His Financial Woes Amid Sexual Assault Trials: 'I Still Owe A Lot...'...